Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Women's rights as a power play, Different lanes & more

Best of BS Opinion: Women's rights as a power play, Different lanes & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Women attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district (PTI Photo)
Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Politics around women as a constituency, and India’s energy economy. Reading for today

Kanika Datta: With elections approaching, women have become the focus of political contestations, with political parties falling over themselves to offer all manner of welfare schemes. Together with the reservation of seats for women on corporate boards and in Parliament, both moves with which I profoundly disagree, the competitive populism centred on women only serves to underline the cynical political manipulation of a deeply discriminated section of society

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Kaushik Deb: It makes perfect sense that the International Energy Agency should seek to include India as a full member, given the outsized role the country will play in the global energy transition over the next decade or so. 

The first edit highlights the benefits and risks of Indian bonds being included in global indices. The second edit says restructuring will help Tata Motors.

QUOTE
 
We are now in the first week of March. Given the kind of momentum of economic activity...I will not hesitate to say that there is every possibility of the 7.6 per cent growth for the current year being exceeded.
 

Also Read

IND W vs AUS W 1st T20I Playing 11, live match time, live streaming details

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Non-binary worldview, time to speak up, women & more

Best of BS Opinion: Power on rooftops, Green hydrogen at crossroads & more

Viksit Bharat 2047: Northeast India as logistics gateway to Southeast Asia

Best of BS Opinion: Fintech, age, central banking, Few gains at WTO & more

Best of BS Opinion: Himachal: an old tale, Japan as number four & more

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Contentwomen empowermentenergy sector

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story