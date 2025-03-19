Best of BS Opinion: When promises taste sweet but hide dangers underneath

Promises that seem too good to be true often come with hidden consequences. Much like sugar that tempts with sweetness before revealing its harm, today’s stories unfold with an alluring surface but lurking dangers beneath. Whether it’s the push for better banking services, energy security, alternative financial systems, environmental rejuvenation, or geopolitical stability, the seductive charm of progress may carry unforeseen risks. Let’s dive in.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s call for better customer service from banks is a case in point. Complaints surged by 50 per cent annually over the past two years, crossing 10 million in 2023-24 alone. Public sector banks, plagued by staff shortages and private sector banks expanding without addressing service gaps, risk letting dissatisfaction fester. Read our first editorial for more.

The power sector too feels the heat as India braces for record demand this summer. The National Load Despatch Centre has warned of a potential 15-20 GW shortfall in May and June, particularly during non-solar hours. Despite coal stocks rising 20 per cent and improvements in transport logistics, baseload capacity remains stagnant. Our second editorial highlights that without urgent investment, the sweetness of temporary stability may turn bitter when demand peaks.

Meanwhile, China’s push for an alternative to the US dollar through the mBridge project and Brics+ initiatives also carries an alluring yet risky undertone. Saudi Arabia’s recent inclusion and the proposal of a new Brics+ Unit backed by gold and local currencies seem promising, but concerns about US sanctions, especially under a possible Trump administration, loom large. Shyam Saran cautions that as sweet as a new financial order may sound, the risk of economic isolation cannot be ignored.

Delhi’s pledge to clean the Yamuna within three years echoes similar promises made under the Ganga Action Plan, but reality suggests otherwise. In his analysis, Kirit S Parikh argues that despite having sewage treatment plants with a capacity of 3,135.8 million litres per day, operational inefficiencies, power shortages, and untreated sewage from 20 major drains continue to plague the river. Without sustained effort, this pledge risks dissolving like sugar in water.

Finally, in the book Idea of Order: Perspectives from Central and Eastern Europe (1989-2022), reviewed by Philipp Ther , Rakesh Batabyal explores how nations that embraced EU and NATO membership post-1989 now grapple with rising nationalism, economic fragmentation, and political exploitation of religion.

Stay tuned, and remember that as in life, the sweetest promises can sometimes leave a bitter aftertaste!