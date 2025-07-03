Best of BS Opinion: India must go from pro-business to pro-market

The central government on Tuesday unveiled a major employment push with the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, an acknowledgement that
. The scheme’s focus on the manufacturing sector also highlights its centrality in the government's employment strategy. While the move, with incentives for both employees and employers is welcome, it will not be enough by itself to address structural challenges to large-scale, quality employment generation. Structural bottlenecks, from labour regulations to poor skilling outcomes, continue to be worrisome. Given a skills mismatch between training and industry, thanks to low penetration of technical and vocational education, such schemes will need to be supported by improving the skilling environment and policy reforms to materially improve the business environment, especially for small and medium enterprises.
India's external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, speaking at the recent meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad, asked for the grouping to understand India’s right to defend itself against terrorism. The joint statement in Washington, too, reflected India’s concerns about cross-border terrorism by condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. However, achieving that goal may be challenging, given the nature of the current White House
, says our second editorial
. The US' willingness to do business with a country that openly supports terrorism in India - as seen in President Trump's hosting of Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir shortly after the Pahalgam attack - raises misgivings in New Delhi. A key issue is that the nature of the group is itself a source of weakness. While Mr Jaishankar has said a more focused Quad will deliver results, its expansion from a group focused on a more open and free Indo-Pacific region (read: to counter Chinese power there) into one that include vaccines, artificial intelligence, security and even cultural exchanges has diluted its security element. The US' view of the Quad's usefulness could also turn on a dime, given that the Trump administration is swiftly closing in on a trade deal with China, its largest trading partner.
Our lead columnist today, Ajay Chhibber
, takes a dim view of the growth of the Big Five business houses in India - Reliance, Tata, Adani, Aditya Birla group, and Bharti Telecom - arguing that India has adopted a pro-business approach instead of a pro-market one
. As a result, these five have not only overshadowed the next five, even the next 20, but have created massive entry barriers that effectively shut out new entrants in the sectors they are in. What's more, they have exponentially expanded the number of sectors they have a presence in. Also, unlike the Korean Chaebols, which were export-oriented and created linkages with the small and medium enterprises, the Indian Big Five are almost entirely serving a protected domestic market, with hardly any world-class export products. India’s strategy of relying on big business to create world-class companies by giving subsidies and tariff protections seems to have backfired - the companies have grown, but they are not helping India grow any faster.