Best of BS Opinion: India must go from pro-business to pro-market

India's external affairs minister, S Jaishankar, speaking at the recent meeting of foreign ministers of the Quad, asked for the grouping to understand India’s right to defend itself against terrorism. The joint statement in Washington, too, reflected India’s concerns about cross-border terrorism by condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. However, achieving that goal may be challenging, given the nature of the current White House , says our. The US' willingness to do business with a country that openly supports terrorism in India - as seen in President Trump's hosting of Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir shortly after the Pahalgam attack - raises misgivings in New Delhi. A key issue is that the nature of the group is itself a source of weakness. While Mr Jaishankar has said a more focused Quad will deliver results, its expansion from a group focused on a more open and free Indo-Pacific region (read: to counter Chinese power there) into one that include vaccines, artificial intelligence, security and even cultural exchanges has diluted its security element. The US' view of the Quad's usefulness could also turn on a dime, given that the Trump administration is swiftly closing in on a trade deal with China, its largest trading partner.Our lead columnist today,, takes a dim view of the growth of the Big Five business houses in India - Reliance, Tata, Adani, Aditya Birla group, and Bharti Telecom - arguing that India has adopted a pro-business approach instead of a pro-market one . As a result, these five have not only overshadowed the next five, even the next 20, but have created massive entry barriers that effectively shut out new entrants in the sectors they are in. What's more, they have exponentially expanded the number of sectors they have a presence in. Also, unlike the Korean Chaebols, which were export-oriented and created linkages with the small and medium enterprises, the Indian Big Five are almost entirely serving a protected domestic market, with hardly any world-class export products. India’s strategy of relying on big business to create world-class companies by giving subsidies and tariff protections seems to have backfired - the companies have grown, but they are not helping India grow any faster.