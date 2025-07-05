Best of BS Opinion: Post-Op Sindoor, India must plan five years ahead

Hello and welcome to BS Views, your doorway to today’s opinion page. Today’s articles revolve around the idea of succession, whether it’s the US Federal Reserve’s chief, a Pakistani general following in his predecessor’s footsteps, a deputy chief minister waiting for his turn at the top job, or even the Dalai Lama’s power to choose who will take over from him. Read on!

Those who forget history are forced to repeat it, argues Shekhar Gupta, pointing out post-Operation Sindoor lessons from a short war fought in Kutch nearly half a century ago. Then, like now, a truce was called soon, but the first full India-Pakistan war broke out after merely five months. This, he writes, was because Pakistan simply cannot digest a defeat, unless it is an overwhelming one; a smaller war and a truce convince it to come back with a bigger attack. And now, Pak army chief Asim Munir is more than likely itching for a big fight. India can’t time it, but happen it will, sooner or later. For now, India must have a graded plan for six months, two years, and five years, the last of which should be the deadline to build deterrence to a level where no Pakistani general will feel the same temptations as Munir. Our national resolution, he writes, has to be that if we get five years, there will never be an occasion when India will be outranked, out-gunned or out-watched in a conflict with Pakistan even for a few hours, despite the Chinese. This, he says, is an all-hands-on-the-deck moment.