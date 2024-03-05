Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Power on rooftops, Green hydrogen at crossroads & more

Best of BS Opinion: Power on rooftops, Green hydrogen at crossroads & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay sinha
Uddalok Bhattacharya

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Multilateralism and clean energy -- today’s reading

Ajay Srivastava says the World Trade Organization can revive only if the US takes an active interest in the body.

Prosenjit Datta: Investment in green hydrogen depends on how rapidly production cost declines and technology advances.

The first edit discusses the obstacles in the way of rooftop solar. The second edit says it is now for Pakistan to take initiatives in normalising relations with India.


QUOTE
 
Those who don’t have anyone belong to Modi and Modi belongs to them.
 

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

