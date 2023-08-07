TMS Ep492: Laptop import curb, Data Protection Bill, markets, GST in gaming

Another government move that has been in the news for a while is the tabling of the data protection bill in Parliament. The revised draft comes with some changes, and it retains some provisions which privacy experts had red-flagged. So what are the key takeaways in the new avatar of the long-awaited data protection bill? Are there any gaps?

Laptops, tablets and personal computers have joined the list of products that need a license to enter India. While the government did not cite any reason for last week’s surprise move, experts believe it was done to nudge companies to make in India. And it came days after the PLI scheme for hardware failed to find any taker. So in today’s first segment, Bhaswar Kumar explores the likely impact of curbs imposed on laptop imports.