TMS Ep490: Manipal help Byju's, August rains, markets, full-service airline

Online education, pioneered by the likes of Byju’s, has opened a host of avenues for students. Learning doesn’t stop now, whether it’s a pandemic or heavy rains. Speaking of rains, India’s official weather forecaster has said that rains will “most probably be on the negative side of the normal, meaning in the range of 94-99% of the long-period average or LPA. It comes at a time when prices of vegetables are seeing a spike. Tomato has been selling for over 150 rupees a kg for a while now. So will below normal August rains hit food inflation?

Finally, there is a piece of good news for troubled ed-tech startup Byju’s. Manipal Group chairman Ranjan Pai is in talks to invest in Byju’s-owned Aakash. Byju Raveendran -- who holds a 30% stake in Aakash -- is expected to partially offload his stake to Pai and use the money to repay a big loan. In today’s first segment, Debarghya Sanyal asks if Manipal’s entry will help Byju’s?