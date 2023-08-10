TMS Ep495: Paytm, district division, L&T buyback, Article 370

Shares of Paytm soared over 11% to 887 rupees on Monday after the buyback announcement was made. But it was still trading well below the IPO price of 2,150 rupees. Meanwhile, in another interesting development, the Rajasthan government carved out 17 new districts and three new divisions. The state will now have 50 districts. But what is the rationale behind this move? Do smaller administrative units mean better governance?

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma is set to become the largest shareholder in the company he founded in 2010. Sharma’s stake is set to rise to over 19% once he purchases a 10% stake in the company from an arm of Chinese fintech giant Ant Financial. It will also make One97 Communications -- which operates under Paytm brand name-- into a majorly Indian-owned company. Earlier company was majorly owned by Chinese firms. Find out what Vijay Shekhar Sharmlarger might be up to.