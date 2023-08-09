TMSEp494: Station revamp, AI in entertainment, markets, import substitution



Are railway station experiences going to be identical to that of airport check-ins? Well, that’s the ambitious goal. But it’s sometime away. What’s more pressing is the advent of AI and its impact on the world of entertainment. In the US, Hollywood writers’ strike touched 100-days today, where the Writers Guild of America is fighting to restrict the use of Artificial Intelligence in scriptwriting. On the other end of the spectrum, Netflix is offering a salary of whopping 7.4 crore rupees for a Product Manager role on Machine Learning Platform. Ayush Mishra finds out how AI is disrupting the entertainment world. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations in India. The revamping will take place under the modernisation program called Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. But what changes will this redevelopment bring about, and what does transforming 508 railway stations mean for Indian Railways? Thareek Ahmed explains.

Back to the markets, the Q1 earnings season has nearly come to a wrap wherein pockets like IT expectedly led the underperformance while oil marketing companies continued to see a rebound. In our next report, Harshita Singh chalks out the granular details on the sectors that remained in the spotlight. Experts believe that the increase in content generation and advancements in the entertainment industry around the world will propel the expansion of Artificial Intelligence in the years to come.