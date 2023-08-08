Home / Podcast / TMS Ep493: India Inc's recovery, biosimilar regulations, superconductor etc

TMS Ep493: India Inc's recovery, biosimilar regulations, superconductor etc

Is India Inc's recovery too lopsided? Should India relax biosimilar product regulations? Will prices of oil and precious metals sustain their strength? What is a room-temp superconductor? Answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 9:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Most of the corporate results for the first quarter of Financial Year 2024 are out now. The combined net profit of 983 companies -- that the Business Standard analysed -- has soared by over 64% year-on-year. Impressive isn't it? But a closer examination suggests that all is not well. Most of the incremental growth was led by a bunch of companies. And the revenue growth rose by just 7% in the first quarter year-on-year. In today’s first segment, find out if India Inc’s recovery is lopsided.
Early bird results from the pharma sector are not impressive either. Sun Pharmaceutical has reported about 2% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY24. Meanwhile, in the realm of pharmaceuticals, biosimilar products have emerged as potential game-changers. They hold promise for millions of people suffering from serious ailments, especially for the poor. Recently civil society groups urged the government to revise India’s biosimilar guidelines so that quality drugs are available at affordable prices. 

Even as efforts are on to put a check on the rising cost of healthcare, there’s no stopping the soaring oil prices. They have been on an upward trend for six straight weeks and are now hovering at four-month highs amid supply cuts. Other commodities like gold and silver, too, have been firm. So, what is next for oil and precious metals? Will the strength sustain? 
After oil, let us move on to a subject which rarely makes news. That is solid-state physics. At the fag-end of July, a group of South Korean scientists claimed they had developed a lead-based compound which displayed superconducting properties at room temperature and normal pressure conditions. The claims led to unprecedented excitement in the scientific community. But what is a room-temperature superconductor? And why is this claim making news? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.

Also Read

What are room-temperature superconductors and what's the LK-99 controversy?

Spirit of cricket debate sparked with Bairstow's stumping, Long Room drama

Sensex rallies 467 pts, Nifty tops 18,800; RIL, HDFC duo lead, IT caps gain

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

TMS Ep492: Laptop import curb, Data Protection Bill, markets, GST in gaming

TMS Ep491: GST on gaming, AI & Indian IT, Fitch's US downgrade and more

TMS Ep490: Manipal help Byju's, August rains, markets, full-service airline

TMS Ep489: Maruti acquisition, Mumbai property price, DVR, semiconductors

TMSEp488: Petrochemical PLI, farm export ban, markets, no-confidence motion

Topics :Q1 resultsbiosimilar drugsMetal oil and gasMarketsSuperconductors

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story