TMS Ep493: India Inc's recovery, biosimilar regulations, superconductor etc

Early bird results from the pharma sector are not impressive either. Sun Pharmaceutical has reported about 2% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY24. Meanwhile, in the realm of pharmaceuticals, biosimilar products have emerged as potential game-changers. They hold promise for millions of people suffering from serious ailments, especially for the poor. Recently civil society groups urged the government to revise India’s biosimilar guidelines so that quality drugs are available at affordable prices.

Most of the corporate results for the first quarter of Financial Year 2024 are out now. The combined net profit of 983 companies -- that the Business Standard analysed -- has soared by over 64% year-on-year. Impressive isn't it? But a closer examination suggests that all is not well. Most of the incremental growth was led by a bunch of companies. And the revenue growth rose by just 7% in the first quarter year-on-year. In today’s first segment, find out if India Inc’s recovery is lopsided.