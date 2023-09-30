Home / Podcast / TMS Ep531: Pilot shortage, junk food, consumption stocks, govt borrowing

TMS Ep531: Pilot shortage, junk food, consumption stocks, govt borrowing

Who is to blame for India's pilot shortage? Is junk food the new cigarette? Are consumption stocks a good bet ahead of festive season? What is govt's borrowing programme and calendar? All answers here

Team TMS

Sep 30 2023
Recent crisis in Akasa Air has once again turned the spotlight on the shortage of pilots that has been plaguing the airline industry for quite some time now. While the fledgling airline has got some relief from the court, it would be a while before things get back to normal. And with over 1,100 birds expected to join the existing fleet of about 700 in the next few years, the question on everyone’s mind is: Who will fly them? In today’s first segment, Thareek Ahmed tries to find out the reason behind this pilot shortage. 
When at the airport, do you often feel the urge to pick up a burger or a pack of chips from those shiny food courts? Well you are not the only one. But the number of people who are bidding adieu to junk food is also swelling. Thanks to increased awareness about their harmful effects. Just a few days ago, public health experts, consumer and patient groups made a fervent appeal to the government. They wanted it to check the rise of consumption of junk foods, claiming that non-communicable chronic diseases related primarily to junk and ultra-processed foods are fast becoming a health emergency. So is junk food the new cigarette? 

If implemented, the warning labels on junk foods may nibble at FMCG companies’ profits. Meanwhile, consumption related companies have recently seen the heat of input price inflation, but the coming festive season could turn their fortunes around. Find out which consumption pockets find favour with analysts ahead of the festive season.
The government meanwhile recently said that it will borrow 6.55 trillion rupees through bond issues during the second half of this financial year. India has projected gross market borrowing at over 15 trillion rupees for this fiscal. Find out more about government’s borrowing programme in this episode of the podcast.  

