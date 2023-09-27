TMSEp528: Super-app WhatsApp, Chinese TV market, OCI cards and more

Do you know that WhatsApp is banned in neighbouring China? It could have been as big a market for Meta as India is. Moving on, Chinese electronics brands are facing some tough competition in India. The market share of Chinese TVs has been sliding for a while now. While Indian electronic wearables also continue to bleed their Chinese competitors. Abhijeet Kumar looks for the latest trends and finds out the reasons behind this phenomenon.

After hooking over 40% of India’s population over the last ten years, WhatsApp is now planning to capitalise on its massive popularity. Its parent company Meta is all set to roll out WhatsApp Flows in India. It will enable users to make in-chat purchases from businesses, without having to switch between apps. So where is WhatsApp heading to? Will it become India’s first super-app?