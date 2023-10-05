TMS Ep535: Cricket & Indian brands, caste politics, markets, govt shutdown

They say nothing captures the Indian imagination like cricket and politics. Well, you know what’s hot in cricket today, let us bring you the latest in politics. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar released a caste survey recently, rekindling the memories of Mandal days. The ball, experts say, is now in ruling BJP’s court. So what next? Will this caste politics take centre stage in the upcoming 2024 elections?

Running short of hotel rooms, Ahmedabad is readying community halls to accommodate fans pouring in from all corners of the world to watch cricket world cup matches. And for big-ticket events like India-Pakistan, even hospitals are refurbishing private rooms. Cricket is indeed a religion in India. And for the first time, India will play the solo host for the marquee cricketing event. Just like fans, Indian brands too are raring to make most of this opportunity. So will this global celebration of cricket help brands reach the global audience?