TMS Ep532: Entertainment gig, MS Swaminathan, markets in H2FY24, antimatter

Glitches like those that brought the Bengaluru event to a halt, also dent India's image -- which is now being seen as a rising global power. Not just in services and manufacturing, in agriculture production as well. But the man who is credited with transforming India into a major exporter of grains from being an importer, passed away at his home in Chennai on September 28, last week. MS Swaminathan was 98. Take a glimpse of the life and work of the father of India’s green revolution and how he transformed India.

Bengaluru missed its date with Trevor Noah. The reason? Well there are many. Crawling traffic, poor crowd management and bad acoustics at the venue. The famous South African comedian wasn’t audible due to technical glitches in India’s IT capital. While the show couldn’t make people laugh, its cancellation had them in splits, thanks to memes on social media. That's not all. A recent AR Rahman event also ended on a similar note. Find out why India is bad at hosting such entertainment gigs? And what are the remedies that experts prescribe.