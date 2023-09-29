TMS Ep530: FMCG & inflation, e-gaming, real estate stocks, Cauvery dispute

While FMCG firms sweat to get their strategies right in the battle against inflation, India’s e-gaming industry is fighting for survival, it seems. Facing cumulative GST demands of over 55,000 crore rupees, they are planning to move court. Even as they brace for the impact of the 28% GST regime, these notices which they say are “retrospective”, may spell more trouble for them. So will Indian e-gaming survive the tax blow?

FMCG companies are facing a double whammy of sorts. Consumers have turned circumspect due to soaring inflation. And input costs - including that of crude oil-- are threatening to cast a long shadow over their profit. And it comes when festival season is around the corner. So, should FMCG firms be worried? And what may be the way out?