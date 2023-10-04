TMS Ep533: Credit card, Smriti Mandhana, sugar stocks, Cricket World Cup

Defaulting on credit card payments affects your credit score, and also the chances of getting a loan at attractive rates. So experts advise consumers to judiciously use their cards this festive season. Moving on, for the Indian women cricket team, festivals have come a bit early. They have struck gold at Asian games. And people cannot stop talking about how crucial vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s role has been in this historic win. Not only did she add crucial runs to the scoreboard in every match, but she also helmed the team through two of the most crucial knock-out matchups in the absence of a suspended Harmanpreet Kaur. Lets delve into the player’s journey and find out why being Smriti Mandhana is a phenomenon in itself.

Credit card spending hit yet another high at 1.5 trillion rupees in August. And with festivals knocking at the doors, companies offering these unsecured loans are expecting another round of a good season. But wait. Are people paying back in time? Maybe not all of them. RBI recently said that credit card outstanding surged by 31% during Financial Year 2023. So, is it a sign of growing stress, given that inflation has been eating into people’s savings for some time now?