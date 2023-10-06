TMS Ep536: Sports performance, Byju's media gag, hotel stocks, quantum dots

Not just athletes, India’s startups are also making a mark across the world. But one of them, ed-tech major Byju’s, has been batting on a sticky wicket for quite some time now. It recently came out with a social media policy, barring employees from communicating with the media. But is such a media gag legally enforceable? What about Garden leave clause and other contracts between employers and employees?

India has never been on such a strong wicket. At the ongoing Asian games in China, its athletes have smashed the nation’s previous medal haul record. And they are now eyeing the 100 medal-tally, something which had remained beyond the nation’s grasp before. So what has led to this improved performance? Apart from the hard work of athletes, could it also be the country’s booming economy?