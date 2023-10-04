TMS Ep534: Car buying spree, China's economy, stockbroker, malaria vaccine

This record car sales also points towards India’s impressive economic growth. But, it seems, the economic juggernaut of neighbouring China is slowing down. Several key markers attest to it. And amid the sluggish recovery of its economy from stringent pandemic lockdowns, China is also involved in some sort of trade war with the West. And China recently barred a Nomura banker from leaving the country. This move raised a lot of questions about the business environment there. So is authoritarianism the cause of China’s economic woes?

With SUVs leading the charge, car sales in India smashed yet another monthly record in September. Quarterly numbers too have surpassed the previous best. Over 10 lakhs 76 thousand personal vehicles were sold in the second quarter of the ongoing financial year. Clearly, it looks like Indians are on a car buying spree? But why?