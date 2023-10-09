TMS Ep537: Work from home, stubble burning, markets, personal guarantees

Despite concerns that remote work might lead to decreased productivity due to lack of in-person supervision, the opposite often holds true: Remote workers are more prone to overworking. On another front, the issue of air pollution in the national capital is set to turn critical due to stubble burning incidents in north-western India. Despite efforts to curb these incidents, recent data indicates a troubling rise in their numbers this year. We probe the critical question: Why are the measures to control stubble burning proving ineffective?

During the pandemic, several organisations embraced work-from-home solutions. It continues to be the popular choice among employees. But many argue that it is only the working hours that have increased. Productivity, on the other hand, dipped. As companies are trying to woo people back to the office, it has become hard for employees to let go of the new found flexibility and work-life balance. Find out if the work-from-home era is about to hit a dead-end.