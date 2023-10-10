TMS Ep538: Fiscal balance, Ceat's Arnab Banerjee, glacial lake outburst

Economists believe that the election-related reliefs are unlikely to impact the fiscal balance significantly, as governments usually plan for a buffer in their budget preceding the election year, to allow for welfare expenditures. Demonstrating India’s potential for excellence, tyre manufacturer CEAT recently bagged the Deming Grand Prize for its commitment to ‘total quality management’ or TQM. CEAT is now the first of its kind in the world to receive the award. In an interview with Business Standard’s Sohini Das, Chief Executive of CEAT, Arnab Banerjee shares his perspective on the importance of TQM for a tyre maker and more.

As India gears up for a series of state and national elections, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to secure votes. Elections being the cornerstone of democracy, the intense competition often leads to a slew of promises and measures aimed at appeasing various interest groups. But, these measures often come at the cost of the country’s fiscal health. Or don’t they?