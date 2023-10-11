Home / Podcast / TMS Ep539: Israel-Palestine war, Hamas, GST Council meet, IT Q2 results

TMS Ep539: Israel-Palestine war, Hamas, GST Council meet, IT Q2 results

How will Israel-Palestine war affect India? What were key outcomes of the recent GST Council meet? How will Indian IT companies fare in second quarter? What is Hamas? All answers here

Team TMS New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
After Europe, another geopolitical flashpoint has opened up in the Middle East. Israel’s fighter jets are pounding targets in the Gaza Strip, and its tanks are on the border. If it escalates, this fresh conflict may undermine stability in the Gulf from where the world sources over 30% of its crude oil. India too is keeping a close eye on this developing situation. Let's explore how this war may affect India. 

But ever wondered what is Hamas? Why and how was it formed? Find out everything you wanted to know about this group which everyone is talking about.  

Back home, India’s Goods and Services Tax Council held its 52nd meeting recently. Here is more about the key outcomes and how it may affect you. 

Key benchmark indices, meanwhile, bounced back on Tuesday, suggesting that the likely impact of Israel-Palestine war has been priced in. Moving on, stocks of Indian IT companies are firmly higher over their lows of last year amid easing global inflation and a pause in the US rate hike cycle. But as markets begin to bet on higher for longer rates again, will Q2 results of IT firms add to the worries? Listen to this episode of the podcast for answers.  






Topics :Israel-PalestineHamasGST Council meetQ2 resultsIT companies

