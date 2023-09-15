Home / Politics / 20% poorest bear maximum brunt of price rise on daily basis: Congress

20% poorest bear maximum brunt of price rise on daily basis: Congress

"Don't talk here and there, talk about the real issues. By talking here and there, Modiji wants to divert the public's attention from 'looting by inflation'," the Congress chief said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 2:55 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP-led Centre on Friday on the issue of inflation, claiming that the 20 per cent poorest people in the country bear the maximum brunt of price rise on a daily basis.

Kharge asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to divert from real issues and to focus on reducing prices so that the sufferings of people come to an end.

"Don't talk here and there, talk about the real issues. By talking here and there, Modiji wants to divert the public's attention from 'looting by inflation'," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

"Due to the 'grand loot' of the Modi government, the poorest 20 per cent people are bearing the brunt of the back-breaking inflation," he added.

Kharge said the prices of food items are skyrocketing and the country has now realised that the only reason for their troubles is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"In the coming elections, the public will definitely take revenge for this 'loot' by teaching a lesson to the BJP," he claimed.

"On the issue of inflation -- 'Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA'," the Congress leader said, citing the tagline of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Kharge also posted official data to claim that the 20 per cent poorest people in the country face a 7.2-per cent inflation in rural areas and a 7.6-per cent inflation in cities. On the other hand, the top 20 per cent on the list of rich people face a 6.7-per cent inflation in rural areas and a 6.5-per cent inflation in cities.

He also shared data to say according to the latest figures, the inflation rate of essential food items is around 10 per cent, with arhar dal having a price rise of 37.1 per cent, spices 28.6 per cent and onions 23.2 percent, while that of milk and rice is 9.4 per cent and 9.1 per cent respectively.

The Congress has been hitting out at the Centre on the issue of inflation and rising prices.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

