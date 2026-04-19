A 1,100-year-long tryst with democracy: Uthiramerur's push for revival

However, there is something that makes the Uthiramerur Assembly constituency in Kancheepuram district special. Even 1,100 years ago, people used to cast votes here and an evolved system of local self-governance existed. It is, arguably, the cradle of democracy in the world.

This was long before the much-cited Magna Carta of England in the 13th century, often seen in the West as a foundation for modern democratic principles. According to inscriptions found in the Vaikuntha Perumal Temple in Uthiramerur, the region had a detailed framework for local self-governance, way back in the 10th century during the Chola period. It was known as the ‘Kudavolai’ system. In Tamil, ‘kudam’ means ‘pot’, and ‘olai’ means ‘palm leaf’. This electoral system was followed in the Brahmadeya villages of ancient Tamil Nadu.