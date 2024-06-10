Home / Politics / AAP accuses Haryana's govt of negative politics, stopping its water supply

AAP accuses Haryana's govt of negative politics, stopping its water supply

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water

Aap
AAP on Monday again accused the BJP government in Haryana of negative politics and stopping water supply in the Yamuna
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
AAP on Monday again accused the BJP government in Haryana of negative politics and stopping water supply in the Yamuna, leading to a severe shortage in the national capital.

Priyanka Kakkar, the AAP's chief national spokesperson, claimed during a press conference that 137 cusecs released by Himachal Pradesh following a Supreme Court order had yet to reach Delhi.

The BJP government in Haryana has not only stopped Delhi's water from Himachal Pradesh but also reduced the national capital's share of 1,050 cusecs, according to an agreement between the two states, by 200 cusecs, she claimed.

Kakkar said the Delhi government will put all these issues before the Supreme Court, which will hear the matter on Monday.

The apex court on June 6 directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water available with it for Delhi and asked Haryana to facilitate the flow of this water so that it reaches the national capital.

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

Kakkar also hit out at Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena, saying he could have negotiated and asked Haryana to release the water but he did not.

The BJP has accused AAP leaders of lying on the water shortage issue.

Mismanagement by the AAP government has resulted in water theft and wastage, the BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva has said.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

