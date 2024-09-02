AAP launches outreach campaign to directly connect with Delhi voters

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

With Delhi Assembly elections on the horizon, the AAP has launched an outreach campaign aiming to directly connect with voters across all 2,800 zones

AAP
Party workers' conferences have been organised in 65 out of 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 7:01 AM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday kicked off the 'Aapka Vidhayak, Aapke Dwar' campaign to highlight the work done in the past five years under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

Senior party leader Dilip Pandey outlined the campaign's goals, highlighting the extensive meetings already held across key constituencies. Under this campaign, the AAP held meetings in Shalimar Bagh, Bawana, Palam, Mehrauli, Sultanpuri, Brijwasan, Kondli, Vikaspuri, Madipur, Timarpur, Timarpur Zone on the first day.

The Timarpur MLA added that under the AAP's outreach campaign for the assembly polls, the organisation structure of all party workers, from the top to bottom level, is being re-evaluated.

In this sequence, so far, party workers' conferences have been organised in 65 out of 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi, he said.

"The state vice president, organisation secretary, district president, district secretary, and party workers were present at each meeting. About 200 to 400 workers were present at almost every party workers' conference," Pandey said.
 

"Apart from this, booth-wise meetings will also be held by the in-charge and zonal president of each assembly ward n the coming days," he added.

The Timarpur MLA said that by holding meetings at more than 13,000 booths in Delhi, the AAP will prepare the organisational structure at the assembly, ward, zone, and up to the booth levels well before the elections.


Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAPAAP governmentvoting

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

