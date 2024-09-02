Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Politics / BJP protests against Kejriwal over high power bills, water woes in slums

BJP protests against Kejriwal over high power bills, water woes in slums

City BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led the protest and alleged the people of the area face lack of basic facilities

bjp flag,lok sabha

Responding to the allegations, the AAP said the BJP must end such theatrics. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi BJP on Sunday protested against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over allegedly high electricity bills and dirty water in slums of East Delhi's Chitra Vihar.
City BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led the protest and alleged the people of the area face lack of basic facilities. They also have to pay high power and water bills, and they get dirty water.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"What is the mistake of these slum-dwellers that they are getting this dirty water? They live in Delhi where Kejriwal makes false promises. He does not fulfil any promise," Sachdeva said.
Responding to the allegations, the AAP said the BJP must end "such theatrics" as they are responsible for the woes of slum-dwellers.
"The BJP rendered Delhi's 'jhuggi' dwellers homeless through large-scale demolition drives by its agencies, including the Delhi Development Authority, Railways, and the Archaeological Survey of India," an AAP leader told PTI.
Shyam Bai, a slum dweller, told PTI Videos that "the problem is that we are not getting clean water. We have been living here for 40 years; nobody is giving us a place to live. We are fed up with paying high electricity bills."

"We don't have a place for washrooms, and there are 12 people in the family, and we only get 15 kilograms of food to eat," she added.
Jyoti, another slum-dweller, said the biggest problem is the lack of medical facility in the area. "We want at least a dispensary to be there so that we don't have to go far away for minor health issues."

"Delhi elections will be held in the next few months, and when a BJP chief minister will be there in the national capital, all these bills will be reimbursed. So, I have requested all these people to keep these bills with them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

More From This Section

Shivaji Statue

Shivaji statue collapse: MVA holds protest; Thackeray, Pawar slam PM

Kharif crops, agriculture, farming, farmers, soyabean, sowing

How falling farm prices worry BJP ahead of Haryana and Maharashtra polls

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Won't sit quietly till Maha govt is changed in coming months: Sharad Pawar

KC Tyagi

Rajiv Ranjan appointed as new JD(U) spokesperson after KC Tyagi resigns

TMC supporters

Assam TMC president Ripun Bora resigns, cites party's regional perception

However, the AAP said the BJP, which ruled the MCD for 15 years, "had one primary responsibility -- cleaning and sanitation -- which they failed to deliver".
"And today, these 'jhuggi' dwellers enjoy access to free 24x7 electricity and water because of AAP in MCD. The BJP has only issued demolition notices, threatening their homes through its agencies," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumFormer Jharkhand CM Champai Soren (second from left) joined the BJP in Ranchi on August 30 in the presence of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (fourth from left), Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (extreme right), and Jharkhand BJP Preside

BJP counts on a Soren to woo tribal votes in Jharkhand Assembly polls

BJP, RSS, Hindutva, Sangh

U'khand BJP leader Bora arrested for molesting minor; expelled from party

Ravinder Raina, Ravinder

Will dialogue with Pakistan end terrorism in valley: J&K BJP Prez asks NC

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

AAP cries councillor Ram Chander 'kidnapped'; BJP rubbishes claim

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

EC changed vote-counting date in J&K at BJP's behest: Mehbooba Mufti

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BJP AAP government AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 6:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon