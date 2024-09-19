AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat to join Delhi Cabinet as Atishi prepares for CM role

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mukesh Ahlawat is set to join the Cabinet under incoming Chief Minister Atishi, according to a statement released by the party on Thursday. Ahlawat’s induction follows the resignation of former Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand. Atishi, poised to assume office as Chief Minister on September 21, will lead a Cabinet comprising both seasoned politicians and newcomers, signaling a blend of continuity and renewal in the party’s leadership.

Ahlawat, representing Sultanpur Majra, is part of the revamped Cabinet, which will see the continuation of four existing ministers: Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Kailash Gahlot, and Imran Hussain. These ministers will maintain their portfolios in the new administration. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The announcement of Ahlawat’s induction fills a vacancy left by Raaj Kumar Anand, who resigned from his ministerial post and quit the AAP in April. Ahlawat’s inclusion in the Cabinet is seen as a strategic move to maintain stability within the party, especially as it heads toward the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections poised to take place in February 2025.

Atishi, who will be Delhi’s third female Chief Minister following Sheila Dikshit and Sushma Swaraj, is stepping into a significant role after Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation. Atishi’s tenure as an MLA from Kalkaji and her extensive involvement in managing key portfolios such as finance, education, and revenue during Kejriwal’s imprisonment have positioned her as a prominent figure within the party.

Atishi’s Cabinet, which consists of seven members, including herself, is expected to prioritise key issues such as education reform, public healthcare, and transportation. Over the years, AAP has positioned itself as a party focused on delivering high-quality public services, and Atishi's leadership is expected to continue this. The final member of the Cabinet has yet to be announced.

This new government will face a brief tenure, with Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February next year.

More From This Section

Initially, the AAP had planned for only Atishi to take the oath, but it was later decided that her entire Cabinet would be sworn in simultaneously.



(With agency inputs)