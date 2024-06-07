Home / Politics / AAP suspends ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi for 'anti-party' activities during LS polls

AAP suspends ex-MLA Nitin Tyagi for 'anti-party' activities during LS polls

Former MLA Nitin Tyagi has claimed the action was taken against him for 'speaking the truth'.

AAP office
Nitin Tyagi raised questions on AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The AAP on Friday suspended former MLA Nitin Tyagi from the party for alleged "anti-party" activities during the just concluded Lok Sabha polls.

In his response, Tyagi claimed the action was taken against him for "speaking the truth".

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a communication to Tyagi, AAP Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said, "It has come to our notice that you have been involved in anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party has taken a decision to suspend you from its primary membership pending disciplinary proceedings."

Responding to the news, Tyagi wondered if "speaking the truth in the party has become an anti-party thing?"

Sharing Rai's letter on X, Tyagi said what is anti-party is "destroying its basic ideals".

"It is anti-party to ask for votes for those against whom people had chosen you," he said tagging Rai, in an apparent reference to AAP-Congress alliance in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls 2024: What election results look like at 12 pm on June 4

Lok Sabha election results 2024: What happens next after the poll results?

Karnataka election result 2024: BJP win 17 seats, JD(S) 2, Congress 9

Who ordered you to slow down Lok Sabha election results, Congress asks EC

PM Modi must take moral responsibility and resign: Congress on LS polls

MP CM Mohan Yadav visits Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi

NPP to extend support to Pema Khandu government in Arunachal Pradesh

Hemant Soren being oppressed like Stan Swamy, says former J'khand CM

Hearing in defamation case against Rahul Gandhi rescheduled to June 18

Gandhi, Ambedkar statues relocated to ensure Oppn can't hold protests: Cong

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Gopal RaiAam Aadmi PartyLok Sabha electionsDelhiCongressElection Results 2024MLAs

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story