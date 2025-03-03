Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / After removing nephew Akash from key posts, Mayawati expels him from party

After removing nephew Akash from key posts, Mayawati expels him from party

Mayawati said that Akash's response to her action against him on Sunday was "selfish and arrogant"

Mayawati, Akash Anand, Ishan Anand
In a BSP meeting on Sunday, Akash was relieved from all responsibilities as he was under the continuous influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, she said. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 10:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day after removing her nephew Akash Anand from all key posts, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said she has expelled him from the party "in the interest and movement" of the party.

Mayawati said that Akash's response to her action against him on Sunday was "selfish and arrogant".  ALSO READ: Mayawati removes nephew from key posts, says no successor till she's alive

In a BSP meeting on Sunday, Akash was relieved from all responsibilities as he was under the continuous influence of his father-in-law Ashok Siddharth, more than the interest of the party, for which he should "repent and show his maturity", she said.

"But on the contrary, the lengthy response given by Shri Akash is not a sign of his remorse and political maturity, but is mostly selfish, arrogant and non-missionary under the influence of his father-in-law," Mayawati said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Therefore, in the interest of the self-respect and self-esteem of the movement of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and following the tradition of discipline of Manaywar Shri Kanshiram ji, Shri Akash Anand, like his father-in-law, is expelled from the party in the interest of the party and the movement," Mayawati said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DK Shivakumar to replace Siddaramaiah as Karnataka CM? Cong MLA sparks buzz

Omar rules out alliance with BJP, citing 'different vision' for J-K

Defamation case: Court asks Sandeep Dikshit to share info with AAP leaders

Govt to initiate action to realise Rs 1.36 trn pending dues: J'khand FM

EC must admit error within 24 hours on duplicate voter card numbers: TMC

Topics :MayawatiBSPBahujan Samaj Party

First Published: Mar 03 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story