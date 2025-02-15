Ahmed Patel's son Faisal quits Cong; says felt 'marginalised, neglected'

Congress stalwart Ahmed Patel's son Faisal quits Congress; cites feeling marginalised and neglected

In an emotional post on X on Thursday Faisal Patel shared that his journey with Congress had been challenging, stating that despite his efforts to follow in his father's footsteps, he often felt sidelined.

"With great pain & anguish, I have decided to stop working for @INCIndia. It's been a tough journey for many, many https://bsmedia.business-standard.comyears.My late father @ahmedpatel gave his entire life working for the country, party & the #Gandhi family. I tried following his footsteps but was denied every step of the way," he posted on X.

Despite this, he reaffirmed his emotional connection to the party, expressing gratitude to its leaders, workers, and supporters. Faisal will continue to work for the betterment of society in other ways.

"I will continue to work for mankind in any way possible. The congress party will remain my family as It has always been. I want to thank all the congress leaders, party workers and well-wishers who have supported me," he added on X.

Ahmed Patel had been elected to the upper House five times from Gujarat, his native state, and served the Congress in various capacities including its treasurer.

Patel had been elected to Rajya Sabha in 2017 in a hard-fought contest that evoked wide interest. He had suffered complications due to COVID-19 and died in November 2020 in a Gurgaon hospital.