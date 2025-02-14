'CMO Delhi' X handle renaming row: BJP seeks legal action against Kejriwal

The BJP has sought Lt Governor VK Saxena's direction to the Delhi government to initiate legal action against former chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly "hijacking" the official "CMO Delhi" handle on social media platform X.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister's Office wrote to X, seeking the restoration of the "CMO Delhi" handle allegedly renamed to "KejriwalAtWork".

In a letter to Saxena on Friday, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said legal action should be taken against the former chief minister for renaming "CMO Delhi" handle on X to "Arvind Kejriwal At Work" and using it for his personal posts.

"I have requested the LG that the IT department should take legal action against Kejriwal for hijacking the official CMO account on X and to ensure steps to prevent such incidents to recur," Sachdeva told reporters.

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, speaking over the issue in a press conference, said X has a clear cut policy and legal guidelines of account ownership.

"According to those legal guidelines, action, whatever needed, will be taken," she said.

The AAP has accused the BJP of making "baseless allegations" and advised the party to stop doing so and instead focus on governing Delhi.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 26 years, defeating the AAP in the February 5 assembly polls. The party's government is yet to be formed.

The Delhi BJP president said he has also written to the Delhi LG that the power discoms should come forward to dispel the "misleading claims" of Atishi on power cuts in the city.