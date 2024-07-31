Bharadwaj asks Delhi CS to explain 'pending decisions' claim on drainage

In the ongoing spat between Delhi government ministers and the bureaucrats, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday sought explanation from the chief secretary on his claim of "pending decisions" on drainage plans. Bharadwaj, who is also the irrigation and flood control minister, said in his note to Naresh Kumar that he has confirmed with the department that no decision is pending because of him. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The officers and ministers of the Delhi government were involved in a blame game in the aftermath of the death of three civil services aspirants after rain water flooded the basement library of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening.

Referring to a note of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Revenue Minister Atishi on Monday, Bharadwaj said it has been claimed in the para 2.5 of the note that some decisions are pending on the part of the irrigation and flood control minister.

He charged similar claims were also "planted" by the LG office on Monday.

No immediate reaction was available from the chief secretary or the LG office over the charges and claims of Bharadwaj.

"It was categorically told to the undersigned that no decision is pending on this file and after the approval dated March 14, 2024, the Irrigation and Flood Control department went ahead with the recommendations," Bharadwaj said in his note.



He asked the chief secretary to clearly specify what decision claimed in para 5.2 of his note is pending on the part of the irrigation minister.

He also directed the chief secretary to provide the third party audit report on desilting of drains by August 7.

The chief secretary's note referred to findings of a three-member committee of top officers that recommended several measures including requirements of a Storm Water and Drainage Act and Master Drainage Plan for Delhi.

In his note, the chief secretary claimed the findings of the committee were submitted by him to Bharadwaj on August 21, 2023.

Para 2.5 of the note said while the irrigation department took no decision regarding requirement of a Storm Water and Drainage Act, no substantive work could take place on formulating Master Drainage Plan for Delhi.