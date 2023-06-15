AIADMK asks ED, I-T dept to probe corruption charges against Udayanidhi

The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has petitioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department and police to conduct an investigation into the alleged corrupt deals of state Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and his brother-in-law Sabareesan.

In an audio tape allegedly of then Tamil Nadu finance minister, P Thiagarajan (PTR), there were allegations against Udayanidhi and Sabareesan.

PTR was divested of the Finance portfolio and moved to Information Technology, because of the audio leak, state BJP chief Annamalai had claimed.

Petitioner Joint secretary of AIADMK legal cell RM Babu Murugavel demanded probe against Udayanidhi Stalin and Sabareesan.

Murugavel said, "In the video, the former finance minister seems to be allegedly confirming that minister Udayanidhi Stalin and his brother-in-law Sabreesan have jointly earned Rs 30,000 crore by way of misappropriation of public money and that the government was handicapped to handle the same."

--IANS

