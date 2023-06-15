Home / Politics / AIADMK asks ED, I-T dept to probe corruption charges against Udayanidhi

AIADMK asks ED, I-T dept to probe corruption charges against Udayanidhi

In an audio tape allegedly of then Tamil Nadu finance minister, P Thiagarajan (PTR), there were allegations against Udayanidhi and Sabareesan

IANS Chennai
AIADMK asks ED, I-T dept to probe corruption charges against Udayanidhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The principal opposition party of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK, has petitioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax department and police to conduct an investigation into the alleged corrupt deals of state Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin and his brother-in-law Sabareesan.

In an audio tape allegedly of then Tamil Nadu finance minister, P Thiagarajan (PTR), there were allegations against Udayanidhi and Sabareesan.

PTR was divested of the Finance portfolio and moved to Information Technology, because of the audio leak, state BJP chief Annamalai had claimed.

Petitioner Joint secretary of AIADMK legal cell RM Babu Murugavel demanded probe against Udayanidhi Stalin and Sabareesan.

Murugavel said, "In the video, the former finance minister seems to be allegedly confirming that minister Udayanidhi Stalin and his brother-in-law Sabreesan have jointly earned Rs 30,000 crore by way of misappropriation of public money and that the government was handicapped to handle the same."

--IANS

aal/svn/

Also Read

Karnataka polls 2023: AIADMK fields candidate from Pulikeshi Nagar

AIADMK gets boost in Tiruchy after AMMK strongman M Sekar joins party

Tamil Nadu govt launches drive for solid waste management awareness

BJP trying to misuse Income Tax, CBI, ED in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

SC allows Palaniswami to continue as AIADMK interim general secretary

Goa Oppn members boycott LS Speaker Om Birla's address in state Assembly

BJP chief J P Nadda meets Amarinder Singh and his family in Mohali

BJP wants to do its politics through ED, says Stalin on TN minister arrest

PM Modi created world-class infrastructure in 9 years, says Amit Shah

25 BRS MLAs are in touch with us: Telangana BJP chief ahead of polls

Topics :AIADMKIncome taxTamil NaducorruptionEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story