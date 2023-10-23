Home / Politics / Akhilesh slams UP govt for keeping Azam Khan, son in separate jails

Akhilesh slams UP govt for keeping Azam Khan, son in separate jails

While the 75-year-old Azam Khan was shifted to Sitapur district jail, his son Abdullah Azam was moved to Hardoi district jail early Sunday

Press Trust of India Lucknow

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2023 | 10:59 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has condemned the government's decision to keep senior party leader Azam Khan and his family members in separate jails after the court convicted them in the fake birth certificate case, terming it as a move to "harass" the party leader's family.

While the 75-year-old Azam Khan was shifted to Sitapur district jail, his son Abdullah Azam was moved to Hardoi district jail early Sunday.

A Rampur court on Wednesday convicted Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and sentenced them to seven years in jail. Fatima is lodged in Rampur jail.

In a post on X on Sunday, the SP chief said, "The way the vicious cycle of harassing the family of Honorable Azam Khan ji is going on is highly condemnable. Separating family members (in jails) is an old practice of those in power and is not justified under any circumstances on the basis of age. Everyone has stood together in his struggle for justice and will continue to do so.

While leaving Rampur jail on Sunday, Khan had told reporters that "anything" could happen to him and his son and they could be killed in an encounter

Earlier, Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur, had spent more than two years in the Sitapur jail in another criminal case and was released in May 2022 after getting bail from the Supreme Court.

Also Read

BSP MP Ansari could be disqualified from LS; list grows longer in UP

Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam says big win against Nepal boost for India match

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India

SC declines interim relief to Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan in criminal case

Counting of votes for ULB polls, assembly bypolls in UP begins

Beautification of Gyanvapi well was done by empress Baiza Bai: Scindia

Anyone who misbehaves with sisters and daughters will be hanged: MP CM

Ousting BJP from power would be greatest act of patriotism: Kejriwal

Congress, SP left standing at talks table over seats in Madhya Pradesh

A 'spin' on cricket in MP's political pitch: Cong looks to score 'big six'

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Samajwadi PartyAzam KhanUttar PradeshAkhilesh Yadav

First Published: Oct 23 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

MP Assembly polls: BJP, Congress look to shine in Bundelkhand region

MP polls: With 2nd list of 85 candidates, Cong announces all but 1 nominee

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya ruled out of India-New Zealand game

India News

Jaishankar discusses domains on cooperation with Singapore's trade minister

RapidX named as Namo Bharat, PM Modi to flag off trains: All details

Economy News

Fuel shortage unlikely but disruption in oil supplies, price hikes possible

India will account for 18% of global growth by 2028, to play key role: IMF

Next Story