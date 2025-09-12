Home / Politics / Amaravati infrastructure projects to be completed by 2028: CM Naidu

Amaravati infrastructure projects to be completed by 2028: CM Naidu

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday asserted that all works taken up in Amaravati would be completed in the next three years, including infrastructre projects worth Rs 50,000 crore.

Speaking at a conclave, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the capital's infrastructure would be ready by 2028 and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate and dedicate Amaravati to the country.

Every work started in Amaravati will be completed in the next three years. That means all the infrastructure, about Rs 50,000 crore infrastructure, will be completed in Amaravati in the next three years. And the PM will come again to inaugurate it and dedicate it. This will happen, said Naidu.

Once these objectives are achieved, he claimed that the private sector will pick up from there on a massive scale', paving the way for a knowledge economy with colleges, universities and others.

Further, the CM exuded confidence that the Polavaram Project will be completed by 2027.

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

