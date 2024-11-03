Amit Shah lauds Kharge for admitting Congress failed to meet poll promises

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday criticized the Congress, saying that the party failed to deliver on elections promises.

"We have addressed all our promises and in Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana, the Congress party has failed to fulfil its promises. I congratulate Kharge sahab on accepting that they have failed to fulfil the promises. The people of Jharkhand should take note of this acceptance of Kharge sahab and evaluate their promises, this is my request to the people of Jharkhand," Shah said, addressing to the media in Ranchi.

On November 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged the people to be vigilant and not fall prey to the party's false promises.

PM Modi emphasized the Congress Party's history of making empty promises, citing their unfulfilled loan waiver commitments in several states, including Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

"The Congress Party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Campaign after campaign they promise things to the people, which they also know they will never be able to deliver. Now, they stand badly exposed in front of the people," PM Modi posted on X.

Citing the example of Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, the Prime Minister said that the Congress Party's promises to these states remained unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states.

"Check any state where the Congress has Governments today - Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana - the developmental trajectory and fiscal health is turning from bad to worse. Their so-called Guarantees lie unfulfilled, which is a terrible deceit upon the people of these states. The victims of such politics are the poor, youngsters, farmers and women, who are not only denied the benefits of these promises but also see their existing schemes diluted," he said.

PM Modi alleged that the Congress is busy in intra-party politics in Karnataka, adding that the salaries of Government workers are not paid on time in Himachal Pradesh and farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised in Telangana.

"In Karnataka, Congress is busier in intra-party politics and loot instead of even bothering to deliver on development. Not only that, they are also going to roll back existing schemes. In Himachal Pradesh, the salaries of Government workers are not paid on time. In Telangana, farmers are waiting for the waiver they promised. Previously, in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, they promised certain allowances which were never implanted for five years. There are numerous such examples of how the Congress works," he said.

Earlier, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge meted out advice to the Congress units headed for polls cautioning them to announce guarantees on the basis of their budget.

Mallikarjun Kharge urged for careful consideration and warned that an unplanned approach could lead to financial difficulties and negatively impact future generations.

During the press conference, he underscored the importance of fiscal responsibility, stating that if the government fails to deliver on its commitments, it could result in a bad reputation and hardships for the community.

Kharge's statement came after the Congress government in Karnataka suggested that it could review the Shakti scheme which ensured free bus transport for women.