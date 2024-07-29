Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Andhra govt deletes Jagan's name from education-focused welfare schemes

Jagananna Amma Vodi', a scheme which used to offer financial help to mothers educating their children, has been renamed as 'Talliki Vandanam

File Image: Former Andhra Pradesh CM and YSRCP President Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 1:28 PM IST
The Andhra Pradesh government has renamed half a dozen welfare schemes, some of which were named after former chief minister and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, with yesteryear stalwarts who championed education.

As part of the new nomenclature, 'Jagananna Amma Vodi', a scheme which used to offer financial help to mothers educating their children, has been renamed as 'Talliki Vandanam'.

Likewise, 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka', which used to provide education kits comprising school bags, books and other material, has been renamed as 'Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Vidya Mitra', said a government release.

Similarly, 'Jagananna Gorumudda', mid-day meal scheme for public school students, has been changed to 'Dokka Seethamma Madhyahana Badi Bojanam'.

'Mana Badi Nadu Nedu', a school renovation scheme, has been rechristened as 'Mana Badi Mana Bhavishyaktu'.

'Sweccha', a free sanitary napkin distribution programme for girl students, has been renamed as 'Balika Raksha'.

'Jagananna Animutyalu', a scheme which used to financially reward government school students who topped the examinations, has been renamed as 'Abdul Kalam Prathiba Puraskaram'.

State IT, Electronics and Human Resource Development Minister Nara Lokesh alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government had destroyed the education sector and promised to sanitise it under the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government.

"Ridding educational institutions from politics and making them centres of learning is our resolve," said Lokesh in a post on 'X' and added that the government was renaming the schemes of the previous rule of YSRCP.


First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 1:27 PM IST

