Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

India's prime minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the session a “victory celebration". 
 
Speaking to the media before the session began, PM Modi said, "India's flag being hoisted at the International Space Station is a moment of pride for every Indian. All MPs and the countrymen in one voice will glorify this feat. It will be an inspiration for our future missions.”  PM Modi said that monsoon is essential for country’s economy and agriculture sector. “Monsoon is a symbol of innovation and new creation,” he said, adding that reports show that the season has been beneficial for farming. “Rain is very important for the economy of farmers, the country's economy, rural economy and not only this, the economy of every family.”
 
   

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

PM must be present for Parl debate on 'Pahalgam-Op Sindoor-Trump': Cong

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, seeks suspension in Rajya Sabha

Raj Thackeray, Raj

Cong, AAP, Patidar leaders slam Raj Thackeray for remarks on Sardar Patel

Pramod Tiwari, Pramod

We have identified 8 issues: Cong MP Pramod Tiwari ahead of Monsoon Session

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m

SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

Topics : Narendra Modi Parliament Monsoon session of Parliament Operation Sindoor BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon