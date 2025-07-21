PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called the session a “victory celebration".
Speaking to the media before the session began, PM Modi said, "India's flag being hoisted at the International Space Station is a moment of pride for every Indian. All MPs and the countrymen in one voice will glorify this feat. It will be an inspiration for our future missions.” PM Modi said that monsoon is essential for country’s economy and agriculture sector. “Monsoon is a symbol of innovation and new creation,” he said, adding that reports show that the season has been beneficial for farming. “Rain is very important for the economy of farmers, the country's economy, rural economy and not only this, the economy of every family.”