RSS body ABVKA calls for restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur

The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS-affiliated body, called for restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur and appealed to eminent people from different walks of life to come forward

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
The Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an RSS-affiliated body, on Wednesday called for restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur and appealed to eminent people from different walks of life to come forward to soothe tempers.

In a statement, ABVKA president Ram Chandra Kharadi said the central government is not able to restore peace in the state as the mutual trust between the Kukis and the Meiteis, who have been living together for thousands of years, have "broken into pieces".

"This violence which is continuing for the last one-and-a-half months has not only claimed hundreds of lives, but also thousands of people from both the communities have had their houses burnt, forced to live in relief camps like refugees in their own state," he said.

"The loss is not only of life and property but of mutual trust. The mutual trust of the two communities which have been living together for thousands of years has broken into pieces. This is the reason why the efforts of the central government to restore peace are also failing," he added.

Kharadi said the broken homes will be rebuilt but restoration of broken trust is the "biggest challenge".

"And, it will start with restoration of peace and normalizing the situation," he said, adding, "Now is not the time to know the reasons behind the unfortunate violent incidents took place but to restore peace and harmony".

Kharadi noted that when the government becomes "helpless", domestic and foreign "selfish elements" start adding fuel to the fire.

This is the time when the entire country, spiritual leaders, sociopolitical leaders, eminent people in the field of sports, arts, cinema, ex-military personnel and bureaucrats should come forward in the interest of the country, he added.

Kahradi said the ongoing violence in Manipur is not just a conflict between two communities in an area falling on the international border but a matter of "grave concern" for the entire country.

"As the president of the Akhil Bhartiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, I appeal to people of Manipur to treat all these unfortunate incidents as a bad dream and come out of this situation on their own, and also encourage your neighbors, friends and relatives to do so. All of them are waiting for such a positive initiative. There is no other way out," he said.

"I also appeal to eminent persons, spiritual personalities of the country, famous people associated with sports, art, cinema, former military-administrative officers, to come forward and wipe the tears of the affected people of the state," he said.

He also urged them to take out a peace march in the affected areas in order to pacify the people there and assure them that the entire country is standing with them.

"These dignitaries should also issue an appeal for peace individually or collectively from their respective places," Kharadi said, adding, "The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram is confident that such efforts will have amazingly positive impact.

Topics :RSSManipur

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 10:44 PM IST

