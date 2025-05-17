Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 04:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Big blow to AAP in Delhi: 13 councillors break away to form new party

Big blow to AAP in Delhi: 13 councillors break away to form new party

Aam Aadmi Party suffers major setback in Delhi as 13 councillors, led by Mukesh Goel, resign and launch the Indraprastha Vikas Party

AAP, Kejriwal, Haryana

AAP, Kejriwal, Haryana

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the national capital, 13 municipal councillors have quit the party and announced the formation of a new political outfit. The group, led by senior party leader Mukesh Goel, has launched a new party called the Indraprastha Vikas Party, reported India Today.
 
The announcement was made on Saturday, marking a dramatic turn in Delhi's political landscape. Addressing the media, Goel, who contested the Delhi Assembly elections from Adarsh Nagar on an AAP ticket earlier this year but lost, confirmed the split and said the new party would work for the betterment of the people of Delhi.
 
 
“We are not here to fight for power, but to serve the people. The current leadership has lost touch with the ground reality,” Goel, who was the former Leader of the House in the MCD, said while launching the new party.
 
The move deepens the crisis within AAP, which has been grappling with internal unrest since its defeat in the Delhi Assembly polls earlier this year. Notably, most of the councillors who have now split from AAP were earlier with the Congress and had joined AAP ahead of the last municipal elections. Goel himself is a seasoned politician, having served as a municipal councillor for over 25 years. He had switched from Congress to AAP in 2021.
 
This internal rebellion also comes just days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reclaimed control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) following a key victory in the civic polls, which AAP chose to boycott.

Also Read

dust storm, dlehi ncr

AAP-BJP spar over worsening air quality after dust storm batters Delhi

Tarunpreet Singh Sond

Punjab to offer subsidy for setting up paddy straw-based boilers: Minister

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM calls rain a wake-up call, blames AAP's 'development backlog'

school children, students

Delhi Cabinet approves draft bill to regulate fees in private, govt schools

Raja Iqbal Singh

BJP sweeps MCD poll, Raja Iqbal Singh elected as Delhi's new mayor

 
In an attempt to contain the growing dissatisfaction within the party ranks, AAP had already initiated a major organisational reshuffle in March. Former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj was appointed as the new president of AAP’s Delhi unit. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who remains a prominent face of the party despite legal challenges, was assigned responsibility for Punjab, where elections are due in two years.
 
Further organisational changes included appointing Gopal Rai as the party’s in-charge of Gujarat and Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s national general secretary, as the special in-charge of Chhattisgarh. 
 

More From This Section

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Power Minister Manohar Lal to highlight India's energy gains at Brics meet

Supreme Court, SC

SC bars govt from giving post-facto environmental clearance for projects

Digital, technology, mAadhar

Govt to launch digital platform for trade remedy document submissions

Kedarnath helicopter crash

Close call for 3 as heli ambulance makes emergency landing in Kedarnath

exports, imports, trade

Bengaluru's wholesale cloth merchants suspend trade with Turkey, Azerbaijan

Topics : AAP Delhi party BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon