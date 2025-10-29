AAP raises doubts over Delhi cloud seeding exercise after no outcome

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government's recent cloud seeding exercise, saying no rainfall was recorded despite claims of artificial rain and raising doubts over the feasibility of such experiments in the national capital.

The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted cloud seeding trials on Tuesday in some areas, including Burari, north Karol Bagh and Badli, after a gap of 53 years.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a statement that the initiative aimed to explore scientific solutions for reducing air pollution in the city.

"Preliminary analysis indicates a reduction in particulate matter concentrations in the regions where the trials were conducted, even though weather conditions were not ideal for rainfall," he said.