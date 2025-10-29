Home / Politics / AAP raises doubts over Delhi cloud seeding exercise after no outcome

AAP raises doubts over Delhi cloud seeding exercise after no outcome

For the past few days, it was said that cloud seeding had been done in various areas of Delhi, but there was no rain anywhere, Saurabh Bharadwaj said

Saurabh Bharadwaj, Saurabh
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government's recent cloud seeding exercise, saying no rainfall was recorded despite claims of artificial rain and raising doubts over the feasibility of such experiments in the national capital.

The Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted cloud seeding trials on Tuesday in some areas, including Burari, north Karol Bagh and Badli, after a gap of 53 years.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a statement that the initiative aimed to explore scientific solutions for reducing air pollution in the city.

"Preliminary analysis indicates a reduction in particulate matter concentrations in the regions where the trials were conducted, even though weather conditions were not ideal for rainfall," he said.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "For the past few days, it was said that cloud seeding had been done in various areas of Delhi, but there was no rain anywhere."  He also referred to previous statements made in Parliament, where three central government institutions had reportedly said cloud seeding was not suitable for Delhi due to meteorological and chemical factors. 

"When these agencies had already stated that cloud seeding cannot be done in Delhi, what was the need for such an exercise now?" Bharadwaj asked, alleging that public money was being spent on what he called a "publicity-driven activity."  There was no immediate response available from the Delhi government over the allegations. 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

