Bypolls on 12 MCD wards on November 30, results on December 3: Delhi EC

Bypolls will be held at Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting
The last date of filing of nominations will be November 10 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on November 12 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
The bypolls for 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards will be held on November 30, Delhi State Election Commission said on Tuesday.

The nominations will begin on November 3. Voting will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm without any break, on November 30.

Counting of the votes polled will be held on December 3, according to a press note issued by the Commission.

The last date of filing of nominations will be November 10 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination will be November 15, it said.

The bypolls will be held at Mundka, Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Chandni Chowk, Chandni Mahal, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, Naraina, Sangam Vihar-A, Dakshin Puri, Greater Kailash and Vinod Nagar.

Shalimar Bagh-B ward was represented earlier as a councilor by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while Dwarka-B ward was vacated by BJP counsilor Kamaljeet Sehrawat after getting elected as West Delhi Lok Sabha seat.

Remaining wards were vacated after the sitting councilors from BJP and AAP on them contested Delhi Assembly polls held in February, and became MLAs.

Topics :MCDMCD bypollsNew DelhiElection Commission

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

