Assam economy: Gains and gaps amid growth, debt, welfare challenges

Capital outlay as a proportion of GSDP more than doubled to 7.64 per cent in FY25 (revised estimate). Alongside this increase, Assam’s revenue and fiscal deficits widened. The state’s debt-to-GSDP ratio rose gradually in the past decade, reaching 25.2 per cent in FY25, although the level remained within manageable limits.

Despite improvements in economic indicators, Assam continues to face challenges on the socio-economic front. In 2019-21, the state ranked sixth worst in India in terms of the proportion of the population facing multidimensional poverty, and was the worst-performing among the north-eastern states, after Meghalaya. In addition, Assam’s unemployment rate since 2017-18 has largely remained above the national average. As of 2023-24, the state’s unemployment rate stood at 3.9 per cent, against 1.7 per cent in 2022-23.