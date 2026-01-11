India rapidly advancing towards becoming 3rd-largest economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India was currently witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty and political stability, a time when the world is experiencing great uncertainty, and appealed to investors to take advantage of various opportunities in the country.“Amid great global uncertainty, we are witnessing an era of unprecedented certainty in India. Today, India has political stability and continuity in policies,” Modi said after inaugurating the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) for the Saurashtra and Kutch region in Rajkot city. He said India is the world’s fastest-growing large economy and is marching towards becoming the third-largest economy.

“In recent years, India has made very rapid progress, and Gujarat has played a very significant role in this. India is rapidly moving towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, and the figures that are emerging clearly show that the world’s expectations from India are constantly increasing,” he added.

He said the expanding new middle class and their growing purchasing power are among the major factors that have made India a country of immense possibilities. “Today, India is the world’s fastest-growing large economy. The country that manufactures the most vaccines in the world is India. India’s growth revolves around the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, and Transform’,” said the prime minister. He stated that India has become the world’s largest consumer of mobile data, and UPI has become the world’s number one real-time digital transaction platform. .“That is why I keep saying that this is the right time for every investor in the country and the world to take advantage of these opportunities,” said Modi.

Mukesh Ambani vows to make Gujarat AI pioneer of India Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani on Sunday hailed the “invincible protective wall called Narendra Modi” for protecting India’s resilience amid global uncertainty. He further added that Reliance group is committed to make Gujarat India’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) pioneer, adding that his companies will double their investment in the state from ₹3.5 trillion to ₹7 trillion in the next five years. Adani Group to invest ₹1.5 trillion in Kutch Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd, on Sunday said that the Adani Group will invest ₹1.5 trillion over the next five years in Gujarat’s Kutch region. “We will complete our Khavda project and commission the full 37 Giga watt (Gw) capacity by 2030, and we will also double our port capacity at Mundra in 10 years,” he added.