Assets of 90 MLAs (87 per cent) of the total 103 recontesting legislators in Telangana have increased between 3 per cent and 1,331 per cent, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) analysis.

The assets of 13 MLAs (13 per cent) have decreased between 1 per cent and 79 per cent, the analysis showed.



