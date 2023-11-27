BRS, Congress spar after EC revokes order for aid to Telangana farmers

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Congress on Monday hit out at each other after the Election Commission (EC) withdrew its permission to the Telangana government to disburse instalments of its Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The Model Code of Conduct is in force in Telangana, which goes to poll on Thursday.

On November 25, the EC had allowed the Telangana government to transfer financial aid to farmers for rabi crops under the scheme on certain conditions and asked it not to publicise it until the poll code was in place.

However, the poll panel revoked its order after the state finance minister violated the model code by making a public announcement about it.

The Congress had moved the EC on Sunday demanding that the panel halt the disbursement of instalments by the BRS government during the duration of the poll code.

“When this money is supposed to be released any time between October and January, it was the BRS’ desperation that compelled them to make such irresponsible statements,” Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal said after EC’s order on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blamed the Congress for the EC’s withdrawal of permission and said the instalment would be deposited once the BRS returns to power after December 3.

The BRS government launched the Rythu Bandhu scheme in 2018, under which the government provides input support to landholding farmers of ~10,000 per acre annually. The Congress, the principal Opposition party in the state, has promised to increase this support to ~15,000 per acre under its proposed Rythu Bharosa. The BRS has also committed that its government, if it were to return to power, will increase the amount to ~16,000 over the next five years.

In its letter to the state chief electoral officer, the EC said Finance, Health and Family Welfare Minister T Harish Rao had “not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct) but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and, thereby, disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process”.

Rao had reportedly said: “The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account.” The EC said it’s ‘no objection’ to the state government was granted based on the premise that the scheme is an ongoing scheme and rabi instalments were disbursed during October-January in the past five years.

The number of beneficiaries currently under the Rythu Bandhu scheme is 7 million, and the state government allocated ~15,000 crore in its 2023 Budget for the scheme.

In another development, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday asked the EC to take action against the Congress for its Karnataka government putting out advertisements in the Telangana media.