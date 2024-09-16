Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Ball in BJP's court to hold early polls, no decision yet on next CM: AAP

Ball in BJP's court to hold early polls, no decision yet on next CM: AAP

Kejriwal will tender his resignation as chief minister on Tuesday and the process to choose his replacement will start after that

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM
Kejriwal will tender his resignation as chief minister on Tuesday. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it has put the ball in BJP's court by demanding early elections in Delhi in November, and now it is up to the opposition party to decide whether it was prepared to face CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal will tender his resignation as chief minister on Tuesday and the process to choose his replacement will start after that, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, adding that there has been no discussion on who the next chief minister will be.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Today is a holiday and tomorrow is the first working day of the week. He will tender his resignation tomorrow to Lt Governor and after the resignation is accepted, a meeting of party MLAs will be held to decide on the new name," he said at a press conference.

Bharadwaj said the candidate chosen will then present their claim to the president through the LG.

"We have the majority and we will be invited and then the process for oath taking will happen. This should take a week," he added.

AAP supremo Kejriwal on Sunday announced to resign and not sit on the CM's chair till the people give him a "certificate of honesty" and and sought early polls in the national capital.

More From This Section

Sachin Pilot claims BJP tampering with Constitution, reservation policies

Samajwadi Party alleges Manjhi caste land grab by business group in Ayodhya

'Govt to get census underway soon, One Nation One Election also on cards'

Telangana CM sets target of winning 15 out of 17 seats for next LS polls

Premium

Bengal's healthcare crisis reveals deeper issues in the political system

The BJP has said if Kejriwal wanted early polls he should get the Delhi Assembly dissolved instead of creating this "drama" around his resignation.
 

At Monday's press conference, Bharadwaj said, "The ball is in the BJP's court. They can decide on early polls if they are ready to face Kejriwal."

Delhi elections will be the first polls that will be fought on the plank of "honesty", the senior AAP leader said.

"The Centre with all its agencies is after CM. They have made all efforts to defame him. Despite this, he has faith in people and his honesty. This is a historic incident," he said.

Kejriwal's announcement has led to discussion among common people everywhere, the minister added.

"People are keen to vote quickly and want early elections to choose Kejriwal. There is resentment against BJP. Lord Ram had given up his kingdom and chosen to go on exile for the sake of his ideals. Bharat, who was chosen in his place, waited for Lord Ram to return.

"Kejriwal is not Ram but is setting an example by giving up his chair," he added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sisodia to meet Kejriwal, likely to discuss names of next Delhi CM

Premium

Kejriwal to campaign to reclaim anti-corruption image after resignation

Delhi CM Kejriwal holds meeting with AAP leaders, to campaign in Haryana

CM Kejriwal will function like before, no work will get affected: Singh

Kejriwal to visit Hanuman temple today to offer thanks, seek blessings

Topics :AAP governmentAAPBJPElections

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story