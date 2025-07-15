Four-engine govt failed: Kejriwal after bomb threats to Delhi institutions

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, saying the "four-engine government has completely failed" the people as he raised concerns over Delhi's law-and-order situation following bomb threats to educational institutions on two consecutive days.
A school in Dwarka and the prestigious St. Stephen's College received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting a swift emergency response and a thorough search operation by authorities. A similar threat was sent to three schools on Monday, but all of them turned out to be hoaxes.
Reacting to the incidents, Kejriwal took to X to say, "What's happening in Delhi? Yesterday, two schools received bomb threats, and today, another school and a college received threats. Children are scared, and parents are extremely worried. The BJP's four-engine governments have completely failed."
Another AAP leader, Aatishi, alleged that law and order have completely collapsed in Delhi and rhetorically asked if student safety is of no importance for the BJP government.
"The constant bomb threats to schools and colleges in Delhi are extremely scary and worrying. Children are scared, parents are worried - BJP's four-engine governments have failed to even provide security. Does the safety of children have no importance to them? Law and order have completely collapsed," she said in a post on X.
The repeated threats have sparked concern among parents and students across the city.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app