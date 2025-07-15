Four-engine govt failed: Kejriwal after bomb threats to Delhi institutions

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit out at the BJP, saying the "four-engine government has completely failed" the people as he raised concerns over Delhi's law-and-order situation following bomb threats to educational institutions on two consecutive days.

A school in Dwarka and the prestigious St. Stephen's College received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting a swift emergency response and a thorough search operation by authorities. A similar threat was sent to three schools on Monday, but all of them turned out to be hoaxes.

Reacting to the incidents, Kejriwal took to X to say, "What's happening in Delhi? Yesterday, two schools received bomb threats, and today, another school and a college received threats. Children are scared, and parents are extremely worried. The BJP's four-engine governments have completely failed."