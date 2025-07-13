Bihar govt to provide job opportunities to 10 mn youth in 5 yrs: CM Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said the Bihar government will provide jobs and employment opportunities to 10 million youths over the next five years.

In a bid to impart skill development training to connect youths with self-employment opportunities in the next five years (2025-2030), the state government will set up the Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University, he said.

Kumar's announcement assumes significance ahead of the assembly polls due later this year.

For the next five years, we are setting a target to double the 2020-25 goal by providing government jobs and employment opportunities to one crore youths. To achieve this, employment opportunities will also be created in the private sector, particularly in industrial areas. For this purpose, a high-level committee is being constituted, Kumar said in a post on X on Sunday morning.

I am delighted to share that so far, 1 million youths in the state have been provided government jobs, and approximately 39 lakh people have been given employment, and the target of providing government jobs/employment to over 50 lakh youth will certainly be achieved, he said. ALSO READ: Bihar CM releases first instalment of hiked pension to 10 mn beneficiaries The CM said that under the Saat Nischay' programme, youths of the state are being provided skill development training for self-employment opportunities. In the next five years, the ongoing programme under Saat Nischay' will be expanded a university will be established for skill development, which will be named Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Skill University in honour of Bihar's pride, Bharat Ratna Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji, Kumar said.