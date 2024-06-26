Home / Politics / Birla's decisions in last 5 years as Speaker strengthened democracy: Paswan

Paswan, the chief of BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), also came out in the defence of Birla as several opposition leaders accused him of being partial towards treasury benches

Chirag Paswan
"Decisions taken by the speaker in the last five years have upheld the dignity of the Constitution and strengthened democracy," Paswan said | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan said Wednesday the decisions taken by Kota MP Om Birla as the speaker of the last Lok Sabha have strengthened democracy.

NDA nominee Birla was elected as the speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes. This will be Birla's second consecutive term in the post.

Taking a jibe at the opposition for forcing an election for the crucial parliamentary position, Paswan said that in many opposition party-ruled states, the posts of both the speaker and the deputy speaker of the assembly are held by the ruling parties.

Paswan, the chief of BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), also came out in the defence of Birla as several opposition leaders accused him of being partial towards treasury benches during his last tenure.

"Decisions taken by the speaker in the last five years have upheld the dignity of the Constitution and strengthened democracy," Paswan said.

"Elections are over, now it is our responsibility to raise the issues of our constituencies and work to take our nation forward," he said.
 

"Many a time when the opposition makes allegations, when you point a finger at someone else, you point three fingers at yourself. When you expect a certain behaviour from the ruling party, we expect the same behaviour from you in the states," Paswan said.

"There are examples of many states... When you talk about the post of speaker and deputy speaker, there are many opposition-ruled states where both posts are with the ruling party," he added.

The opposition INDIA bloc had fielded Congress MP K Suresh as its candidate for the post of speaker against Birla. The decision came as the government did not assure the opposition of giving the deputy speaker's post to opposition parties.

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

